‘Rebounding From A Terrible Mistake’: Pelosi Weighs In On Trump Reopening Stimulus Negotiations

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slammed President Donald Trump for reopening talks about a stimulus deal, just one day after canceling negotiations with Democrats.

During an interview on ABC’s “The View,” Pelosi was asked about Trump’s decision to call on her and lawmakers to send out another round of $1,200 stimulus checks and to provide U.S. airlines and small businesses with more money, just one day after saying he would wait until after the election to work out a stimulus deal.

“It’s hard to see any clear, sane path on what he’s doing but the fact is he saw the political downside of his statement of walking away from the negotiations,” Pelosi said. “He’s rebounding from a terrible mistake he made yesterday, and the Republicans in Congress are going down the drain with him on that.”

WATCH:

.@SpeakerPelosi tells @TheView Pres. Trump made a “terrible mistake” when he announced he was calling coronavirus relief negotiations off until after the election and changed course because he “saw the political downside of his statement of walking away.” https://t.co/YVoEnKJuQO pic.twitter.com/4zwO2YHiYW — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 7, 2020

Pelosi criticized Trump for ceasing negotiations Tuesday on a coronavirus stimulus package until after the election, saying the White House does not want to defeat the virus. (RELATED: ‘Unwilling To Crush The Virus’ — Pelosi Slams Trump For Rejecting COVID-19 Stimulus Deal Before Election)

“Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check,” Pelosi said in the press release.

Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he is ordering his representatives to postpone the coronavirus stimulus negotiations with Pelosi until after the election.

Just hours before Pelosi’s press release, Trump sent out tweets after a phone call about the latest stimulus negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. (RELATED: Trump Orders Mnuchin, Meadows And GOP Leadership To Stop Negotiating Coronavirus Stimulus Until After The Election)

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “She is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request.”

Just hours later, Trump sent out tweets reversing course.

“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!” Trump tweeted Tuesday night.

Trump then added: “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

Pelosi was also asked if she would go to the White House speak with Trump about a deal, to which she said: “I don’t want to go anywhere near the White House. It’s one of the most dangerous places in the country.”