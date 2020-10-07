Portland Rioters Hurl ‘Incendiary Device’ At ICE Building, Pelt Officers With Rocks, Police Say

Violent demonstrators in Portland threw an “incendiary device” at a Immigration and Customs Enforcement building Tuesday during another night of unrest in the city.

A crowd, some of whom wore body armor, shields and gas masks, marched toward the ICE facility and threw rocks at federal officers tasked with guarding the building, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau.

An “incendiary device” was reportedly hurled by one of the violent demonstrators, as some in the mob shined flashlights in the eyes of the federal authorities on scene, the police bureau wrote.

Antifa have shut down the street outside the Portland @ICEgov facility. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Tq6t57LFfP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 7, 2020

The crowd initially dispersed, but some returned to the ICE building a short time later, and the gathering was determined to be an “unlawful assembly,” according to the department.

Portland police officers were also struck with rocks, and a total of four people were arrested for various offenses including interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct and assaulting an officer, the release detailed. (RELATED: Portland Rioters Hurl Massive Molotov Into Crowd Of Officers, Light Police Precinct On Fire)

Rioter resisting arrest in Portland tonight gets lifted into the air by police and taken away. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/JheJgFTLCG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 7, 2020



One rioter was cited for unlawful sound amplification.

Unrest has surged nationwide following the arrest of a Texas police officer, who allegedly shot and killed Jonathan Price, a black man, during an altercation outside of a gas station Saturday, according to NBC News.

