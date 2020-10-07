REPORT: All Stadiums In Florida Are Cleared To Be At Full Capacity

All stadiums in the state of Florida are now reportedly allowed to be at full capacity.

According to Andy Slater, the Miami Dolphins and all other football teams in the state are able to load their stadiums after coronavirus restrictions were dropped by Governor Ron DeSantis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

DeSantis’ spokesperson follows up with me wanting to make it clear that after the governor recently dropped COVID-19 restrictions, all Florida stadiums were able to go to full capacity. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 7, 2020

This is great news for football fans in the state of Florida. Football isn’t meant to be played in empty or restricted stadiums.

Not at all. Football is meant to be played in packed stadiums full of drunk and passionate fans. That’s the way it’s meant to be.

Obviously, I’m not a medical expert, but if the experts in Florida think you can play football with full stadium capacity, then I see no reason why it shouldn’t happen.

Now, could the NFL step in and try to regular attendance? Could colleges try to limit attendance? Sure, but I’m not sure I see that happening.

It looks like football is damn near back to normal in Florida. You love to see it!