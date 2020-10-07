REPORT: Howard Stern Is Nearing A Contract Extension That Would Pay Him $120 Million Annually

Howard Stern is reportedly nearing a monster contract extension with Sirius XM.

According to Bloomberg, Stern is nearing a deal that would pay him a salary in the range of $120 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He currently makes somewhere between $80 million and $100 million, and his deal will expire at the end of 2020.

Below is a live look at Howard Stern as soon as the pen hits the paper on his new deal.

Howard Stern is worth every single penny he’s paid by Sirius XM. The man is a legendary radio host, and we might never see anyone like him again.

He is able to dig into anyone during interviews, and it comes off in an incredibly casual way. That’s a skill that most people in the industry couldn’t dream of having.

No matter what the topic is, Stern keeps it feeling real and fresh. His skills and attitude have made him one of the most famous people in all of entertainment over the past 50 years.

Now, he’s nearing a contract extension that will make him even richer. Earning $120 million annually is an absurd salary, but he’s worth it.

I always love to see people getting paid. Let’s hope the deal goes through and Stern makes himself some serious money!