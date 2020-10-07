REPORT: Joe Flacco Will Start At Quarterback Sunday For The Jets With Sam Darnold Hurt

Sam Darnold isn’t expected to start Sunday at quarterback for the Jets.

Darnold is currently nursing a shoulder injury, and that will apparently be enough to keep him off of the field Sunday against the Cardinals.

According to Mike Garafolo, Joe Flacco is expected to start.

#Jets expected to go with Joe Flacco as the starter this week, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 7, 2020

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for the Jets, Sam Darnold won’t be on the field Sunday. It’s a comedy of tragedies in New York at the moment.

The Jets are currently 0-4, and I’d bet just about anything that they’ll be 0-5 once Sunday comes and goes. They’re not beating the Cardinals.

That’s just not going to happen, and it probably wouldn’t happen even if Darnold was on the field.

How bad must life be for fans of the Jets? I can’t even remember the last time they were good, and things only appear to be getting worse.

It’s hard to believe that can even be true, but here we are.

Best of luck to the Jets this Sunday. Without Darnold on the field, they’re going to need it!