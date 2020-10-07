REPORT: LSU Vs. Missouri Will Be Moved To Columbia Because Of Hurricane Delta

LSU vs. Missouri will reportedly be moved to Columbia this Saturday.

The game had been scheduled to be played at LSU, but Hurricane Delta is expected to cause some serious issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ben Arnet and Brody Miller, the game is expected to be moved to Columbia instead of being played in Baton Rouge as scheduled.

UPDATE: A University source tells me that @MizzouFootball will host LSU this Saturday at 11 am at Faurot Field. An announcement from the @SEC updating the status of the game is expected tomorrow morning at 9 am — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 6, 2020

Can confirm #LSU vs. Missouri is moved to Columbia and will be played at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Delta, as @BenArnetKOMU and other outlets have reported. It’s the first time LSU will play at Faurot Field. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 6, 2020

At this point, is there anything that could happen in 2020 that would honestly surprise or shock you? I think the answer is no.

Every single day we get something new that would be major news in any other year. In the era of coronavirus, it’s just another day in life.

Normally, a hurricane disrupting the world of college football would dominate the headlines for days. It would be something people talked about nonstop.

Now, thanks to our wonderful friend coronavirus, this seems pretty minor. It’s truly crazy how we’ve just become desensitized to bad news.

Having said that, we also know that college football has been turned upside down in terms of upsets in 2020. LSU is better at Missouri all over the field, and probably would have rolled them if they played at home.

Now, they have to hop over to Columbia. Should the Tigers from Baton Rouge be on upset alert? I don’t know, but I do know we can’t rule anything out this season.

The game is currently scheduled to be played at 9:00 EST and air on ESPN. We’ll see if that changes, but it should be a fun one!