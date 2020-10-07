REPORT: The Tennessee Titans Have More Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have more issues with coronavirus.

According to Dianna Russini and Dan Graziano, the Titans have had more positive coronavirus tests as of Wednesday morning.

The team’s facilities had been set to potentially re-open today, but that will no longer happen.

A player on the #Titans has tested positive for COVID-19 per source. This puts Sunday’s game between the Bills and Titans in jeopardy. Titans were expected to return to their facility today, that can’t happen now. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

Two new positive tests for Titans this morning, per source. Their facility will not reopen today. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 7, 2020

Well, folks, it might now officially be time to start getting worried. The Titans didn’t play this past weekend against the Steelers because of coronavirus, but it looked like the issue was over.

The team was expected to get back to the facilities Wednesday. Clearly, that option is no longer on the table.

Now, there’s a very real chance the game against the Bills doesn’t get played this Sunday. If the Titans miss two games in a row, I’m not even sure what happens next.

Is there enough room in the schedule to shuffle around two regular season games? That seems doubtful, but I could be wrong.

All I know for sure is that the Titans aren’t in a great position at all right now.

Roger Goodell and the NFL better act immediately. If they don’t, it won’t take much for this situation to spiral out of control.