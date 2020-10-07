Editorial

REPORT: The Tennessee Titans Have More Positive Coronavirus Tests

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans watches from the sideline during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Tennessee Titans reportedly have more issues with coronavirus.

According to Dianna Russini and Dan Graziano, the Titans have had more positive coronavirus tests as of Wednesday morning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team’s facilities had been set to potentially re-open today, but that will no longer happen.

Well, folks, it might now officially be time to start getting worried. The Titans didn’t play this past weekend against the Steelers because of coronavirus, but it looked like the issue was over.

The team was expected to get back to the facilities Wednesday. Clearly, that option is no longer on the table.

 

Now, there’s a very real chance the game against the Bills doesn’t get played this Sunday. If the Titans miss two games in a row, I’m not even sure what happens next.

Is there enough room in the schedule to shuffle around two regular season games? That seems doubtful, but I could be wrong.

All I know for sure is that the Titans aren’t in a great position at all right now.

 

Roger Goodell and the NFL better act immediately. If they don’t, it won’t take much for this situation to spiral out of control.