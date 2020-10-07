REVIEW: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Season 1 Is Incredible Television

I finally finished the first season of “Boardwalk Empire,” and I absolutely loved it.

As I wrote a few days ago, I dived back into the HBO hit show because I needed something new to watch, and I immediately fell in love with it again. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I watched some of it years ago in college, but I largely forgot what happened.

In terms of shows set in a different time era, I’d be hard pressed to find one that is much better than “Boardwalk Empire.”

“Deadwood” is great, but we have seen plenty of Westerns over the decades, and we’ve certainly seen our fair share of organized crime movies.

However, there’s never been a show that brings to life the era of prohibition on TV like “Boardwalk Empire” did in season one.

Everything about “Boardwalk Empire” is great. The dialogue is incredible, the limited action scenes are outstanding, the plot keeps things moving and it really does feel like viewers are transported to a different time period.

I have no idea why I stopped watching “Boardwalk Empire” back in college. It’s right up there with my dumb decision to stop watching “Homeland.”

I need to stop making all these damn mistakes!

If you haven’t already seen “Boardwalk Empire,” then I suggest you start watching ASAP on HBO’s streaming options. It’s outstanding.