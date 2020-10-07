Cops Offer $10,000 Reward As They Search For Suspect Who Shot And Killed Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Authorities in Atlanta are offering a $10,000 reward as they search for the suspect who shot and killed actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.

Police announced the reward Tuesday, according to Fox News. Byrd was found dead from gunshot wounds in the city early Saturday morning. Police have not revealed a suspect in the shooting or revealed a motive at this time, the outlet reported.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that results in the eventual indictment of the suspect arrested for shooting and killing beloved Tony Award-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd. https://t.co/XaXOCpddqi — theGrio.com (@theGrio) October 7, 2020

The actor had reportedly been shot multiple times in the back.

Byrd’s friend and former rep told Fox News that the actor had gotten into an argument at a store and then drove home. Wyckoff claimed the person followed Byrd home and shot him in the back. (RELATED: Actor Known For Spike Lee Films Shot And Killed In Atlanta)

As previously reported, Byrd took on roles in films such as “Clockers,” “Get On The Bus,” “Bamboozled,” “Red Hook Summer,” “Set It Off” and “He Got Game.” The actor also participated in theater and earned a Tony nomination in 2003 for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

He was most known for his role in Spike Lee’s films. Lee shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram following his death.

“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia,” Lee captioned a photo of the actor.

“May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family,” he added. “Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.”