TV Ratings Improve For Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

TV ratings for game four of the NBA Finals saw a bump Tuesday night as the Lakers beat the Heat 102-96.

According to TVLine.com, game four averaged 5.3 million viewers on ABC as the Lakers jumped out to an impressive 3-1 lead in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the most-watched game since game one.

Finally, the NBA is starting to trend up with the ratings for the Finals. Games two and three were abysmal in the ratings, and they both made the numbers for game one actually look good.

Tuesday night saw the biggest audience in several days. It’s sad to say, but averaging 5.3 million viewers is 100% a reason to celebrate if you’re Adam Silver and the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 6, 2020 at 8:52pm PDT

It’s truly mind-boggling how bad the ratings have been since the Finals started. We’ve never seen numbers this poor in my lifetime. Even game four, which saw an improvement, still got bad numbers in the big picture.

Obviously, there are probably a ton of reasons why the ratings are down, but I’m firm that the politicization of sports hasn’t done anything other than hurt the quality of the product.

People want to watch the action. We don’t want to be lectured and Adam Silver has even admitted as much.

There’s at least one game left. We’ll have to see what type of numbers we get for game five Friday night. I’m not holding my breath for a lot of success.