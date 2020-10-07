Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Undergoes Foot Surgery, Remains Out Indefinitely

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has undergone surgery on his foot.

According to multiple reports, the program announced late Tuesday that the senior passer underwent surgery and remains “out indefinitely.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coan suffered a non-contact foot injury in practice, and Graham Mertz is now the starting quarterback of the Badgers.

#Badgers announce quarterback Jack Coan had successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday and is out indefinitely. Graham Mertz, the floor is yours. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/dLB17rWlvN — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 7, 2020

#Wisconsin QB Jack Coan underwent successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday. He will be out indefinitely. Coan suffered the non-contact injury during Saturday’s practice. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 7, 2020

This is great news for Jack, and we’re all hoping like hell he’s able to get healthy as soon as possible.

No matter how people feel about the quarterback situation between him and Mertz, nobody wanted to see Graham take over because of an injury to Coan.

Yet, life has a funny way of working out sometimes.

Now, it’s the Graham Mertz show until further notice as Coan heals up. It doesn’t sound like anyone has any idea when he’ll be back.

Obviously, we’re going to have an immediate QB controversy if Coan returns in the middle of the season. If the Badgers are undefeated would Chryst dare pull Mertz for Coan?

I have no idea, but people will be talking. Welcome to the world of college football! Embrace the chaos.

Get better, Jack. We can figure out the rest after that’s done.