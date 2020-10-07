You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About The Differences Between Men And Women Throwing A Party

You Betcha dropped a hilarious party video Tuesday.

The popular entertainment company released "Girls vs Guys Hosting a Party," and this video will be among the funniest things you see all day.

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn good.

As I’ve often said about You Betcha videos, it’s a bit scary how accurate these things are. They’re almost too accurate.

There are times they hit a little too close to home, and this is a classic example of one that’s dead on accurate.

For reasons I’ll never understand, women put a ton of effort into throwing a party. It makes no sense to me at all.

When I want to throw a party with the guys, I grab the cooler, throw some beers in it, grab a few chairs and we’re good to go.

It’s not rocket science. It’s simply drinking some beers with the boys, and you don’t need to overthink the game plan.

Yet, women always feel the need to treat it like it’s the engineering and development of a space shuttle. You just can’t miss a single step!

Props to You Betcha for another amazing video. These are always outstanding.