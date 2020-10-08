Alabama Vs. Ole Miss Pushed Back To 6:30 EST Because Of Hurricane Delta

Alabama vs. Ole Miss has been moved slightly back because of weather concerns.

With Hurricane Delta bearing down on the region, the Crimson Tide announced their game in Oxford this Saturday has been pushed to 6:30 on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It had originally been scheduled to kick at 6:00 EST.

The punches just never stop coming during 2020. We’re dealing with coronavirus in the world of college football, and now, Alabama vs. Ole Miss has been slightly delayed because of a hurricane.

Imagine beating coronavirus to the point you can play football, and now you have to battle a hurricane.

What a wild time to be alive!

Obviously, I want everyone to be safe in Oxford, but I also kind of hope there’s a bit of rain for the game.

At the very least, I hope there’s a ton of rain before the game. There’s nothing better than a super muddy football field.

That will get people amped up and juiced for a little action in the mud down in the SEC.

Tune in at 6:30 EST on ESPN to watch Lane Kiffin square off against his former boss.