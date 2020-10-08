Conor McGregor Tweets That He’s Agreed To Fight Dustin Poirier In 2020

Conor McGregor has apparently agreed to a fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor tweeted Thursday that he has "accepted the offer" to fight Poirier, but the bout must happen in 2020.

McGregor tweeted several dates before the end of the year that work for him.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation ???? https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Is Conor McGregor about to step back into the octagon in 2020? Dana White promised people that wasn’t going to happen, but here we are.

I have no idea what’s on the horizon, but the UFC president seemed damn sure that McGregor will remain sidelined for at least the rest of 2020.

You will not see Conor McGregor enter the Octagon this year. Listen to @RobbieBarstool’s full interview with @danawhite here: https://t.co/vOJawTo5lt pic.twitter.com/KCU6nj5pZW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 4, 2020

Now, we have McGregor out here tweeting about how he’s already agreed to a fight deal against Poirier, but that it must happen in 2020.

As always, you have no idea what to expect with McGregor. One moment he’s retired, and the next he’s out here tweeting about deals.

I would like to point out that I have always said his retirement was a sham. I’ve said that since day one of that stunt.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Now, it looks like I’m almost certainly correct. You just love to see it!