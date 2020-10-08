Editorial

Conor McGregor Tweets That He’s Agreed To Fight Dustin Poirier In 2020

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone

(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Conor McGregor has apparently agreed to a fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor tweeted Thursday that he has “accepted the offer” to fight Poirier, but the bout must happen in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor tweeted several dates before the end of the year that work for him.

Is Conor McGregor about to step back into the octagon in 2020? Dana White promised people that wasn’t going to happen, but here we are.

I have no idea what’s on the horizon, but the UFC president seemed damn sure that McGregor will remain sidelined for at least the rest of 2020.

Now, we have McGregor out here tweeting about how he’s already agreed to a fight deal against Poirier, but that it must happen in 2020.

As always, you have no idea what to expect with McGregor. One moment he’s retired, and the next he’s out here tweeting about deals.

I would like to point out that I have always said his retirement was a sham. I’ve said that since day one of that stunt.

Now, it looks like I’m almost certainly correct. You just love to see it!