Debate Moderator Asks Scaramucci What To Do About Trump

The moderator of the second presidential debate asked former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Thursday night what to do about President Donald Trump.

“@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump,” CSPAN’s Steve Scully tweeted around 10 pm Thursday night. It was not immediately clear what Scully was referring to.

Scully is set to moderate the second presidential debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced in September. President Donald Trump’s campaign and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign have not yet come to an agreement on the terms of the second debate.

Scaramucci retweeted Scully’s tweet with the caption: “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.” (RELATED: Second Debate Moderator Steve Scully Interned For Joe Biden)

Neither Scaramucci nor Scully immediately responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Some Twitter users suggested Scully was attempting to direct message Scaramucci about the upcoming presidential debate.

Susan Page, the moderator of the VP debate, hosted an off record party for Seema Verma Steve Scully, the moderator of the next debate, is gossiping with Scaramucci on Twitter about Trump. It’s time for a shakeup in debate commission leadershiphttps://t.co/HblUdKOi1q — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) October 9, 2020

Nothing to see here. Just the next debate moderator accidentally tweeting when he meant to send a DM, conspiring against Trump with turncoat Mooch. https://t.co/Dqln0DQir6 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 9, 2020

Interesting tweet from debate moderator Steve Scully to Anthony Scaramucci. https://t.co/3iRN9lidR6 pic.twitter.com/gImyfTCz9C — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 9, 2020

