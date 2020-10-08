Politics

Debate Moderator Asks Scaramucci What To Do About Trump

Mary Margaret Olohan
The moderator of the second presidential debate asked former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Thursday night what to do about President Donald Trump.

“@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump,” CSPAN’s Steve Scully tweeted around 10 pm Thursday night. It was not immediately clear what Scully was referring to.

Scully is set to moderate the second presidential debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced in September. President Donald Trump’s campaign and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign have not yet come to an agreement on the terms of the second debate.

Scaramucci retweeted Scully’s tweet with the caption: “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.” (RELATED: Second Debate Moderator Steve Scully Interned For Joe Biden)

Neither Scaramucci nor Scully immediately responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Some Twitter users suggested Scully was attempting to direct message Scaramucci about the upcoming presidential debate.

