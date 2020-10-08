Europeans Overwhelmingly Favor ‘Average’ Biden Over ‘Terrible’ Trump

Europeans prefer Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to a YouGov poll that surveyed citizens of seven European countries.

Large majorities of respondents in Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Sweden said that they wanted Biden to win on Nov. 3, the survey shows. The gap between Biden and Trump was widest in Denmark, while the former vice president led 80-6, the poll’s crosstabs show.

In Britain, where an overwhelming majority elected the conservative Boris Johnson as the nation’s prime minister last year, 61% of respondents said that preferred Biden, compared to only 13% who said the same for Trump, according to the poll. (RELATED: Battleground Polls Show Massive Shifts Among Senior Voters)

The gap between Biden and Trump was narrowest in Italy, where Biden and Trump received 58% and 20% support, respectively.

Fewer than 15% of those surveyed across in each of the seven countries rated Trump’s performance as either “great” or “good,” while approximately 69% indicated Trump’s performance as either “terrible” or “poor.” (RELATED: Multiple Polls Show That Biden Has Expanded His Lead Since The Debate)

Despite Biden’s wide margin of support, those surveyed lacked enthusiasm for his candidacy, the poll shows. Between 32% and 55% of respondents across the seven nations said that they thought Biden would be an “average president” if he were to win, while 21-45% across the seven countries said that they “don’t know” how good of a president Biden would be. (RELATED: Biden Is Leading, But Is Faced With An Enthusiasm Gap)

The YouGov poll surveyed 9,136 voters in total across the seven nations from Sept. 15 to Oct. 4, with the majority of respondents coming from Germany.

