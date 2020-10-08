Fox College Football Tweets About Wisconsin’s Absurd Domination Of The Big 10 West

Fox College Football recently had a great tweet about Wisconsin’s absurd level of domination in the Big 10 West.

As we all know, I’m a Wisconsin man, and I consider the Badgers the king of the B1G West. Well, as pointed out by Fox College Football on Twitter, the stats prove that to be correct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers have won the division four of the last six years!

Wisconsin has been the class of the Big Ten West, but have a lot of talent to replace this season Who will represent the division in the conference championship game in December? ???? pic.twitter.com/IEkHKGyozX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2020

It’s truly incredible how dominant Wisconsin has been when it comes to keeping the B1G locked down. We just don’t know how to lose.

Even during a down year for us, which is still a great year for 95% of teams in America, we’re always still in control.

You almost have to feel bad for the rest of the B1G West. Remember last year when Minnesota thought they had a real shot at making the B1G title game?

That sure was cute. Wisconsin rolled up to Minnesota, beat them up and down the field and then went home. There’s no better feeling.

Now, we’re a couple weeks away from the start of a new season, Graham Mertz is under center and fans are juiced to find out what comes next for the Badgers.

If history has taught us anything, we should be in a great position to dominate the B1G West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 7, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

October 24 can’t get here soon enough, folks! I’m ready to show up and show out for the Badgers!