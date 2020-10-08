George R.R. Martin Says Hodor’s Ending In The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Books Is Different Than The TV Series

Hodor’s ending in “Game of Thrones” will be different in the books than the hit HBO series.

As all “GoT” fans know, Hodor died while blocking a door so that Bran could escape, and the flashback revealed his name really stemmed from “Hold the door.” It was one of the most heartbreaking and impactful moments in “Game of Thrones.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, it will be a little different in the upcoming novels from George R.R. Martin, who has been infamously slow at finishing the series. In James Hibberd’s upcoming book “Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon,” it’s revealed that Hodor goes out swinging a sword.

Martin told James Hibberd the following about how it’s different from the legendary TV series:

They did it very physical — ‘hold the door’ with Hodor’s strength. In the book, Hodor has stolen one of the old swords from the crypt. Bran has been warging into Hodor and practicing with his body, because Bran had been trained in swordplay. So telling Hodor to ‘hold the door’ is more like ‘hold this pass’ — defend it when enemies are coming — and Hodor is fighting and killing them. A little different, but same idea.

I’ll be honest with you all right now. I’ve never read “Game of Thrones,” and I probably will never read the novels.

After watching the series conclude on HBO, I don’t exactly see a ton of need to read the iconic books from George R.R. Martin.

Having said that, I do love how Hodor’s ending is slightly tweaked. As I said above, his ending in the TV series was incredibly sad and tragic.

After years and years of wondering why Hodor was the way he was, we finally learned as he sacrificed his life to save Bran.

Hodor was a great character, and ultimately had one of the best backstories in the series. Let us know in the comments what you think about this revelation from Martin!

H/T: Barstool Sports