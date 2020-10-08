‘Veep’ Writer Reportedly Working On Ronald Reagan, Mikhail Gorbachev Satire

A satire about the relationship between former President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev is reportedly in the works.

The story will be written by “Veep” writer Ian Martin, according to an article published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. The comedy-drama film is inspired by the book “An Impossible Dream: Reagan, Gorbachev, and a World Without the Bomb” and picked up by Circle Pictures.

A Ronald Reagan-Mikhail Gorbachev Cold War feature satire called ‘Tear Down This Wall’ is in the works, with Emmy-winning ‘Veep’ writer Ian Martin tapped to pen the screenplay. Details: https://t.co/34Yd7QAxyP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 8, 2020

“This story will follow a long history of political satire by telling the story of two men driven by clever women, pretending to be in control as the world around them cracked and crumbled,” Martin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Ronald Reagan’s Son Has A Memorial Day Message For Americans Combating Coronavirus)

“It will reveal the absurdity of high-level diplomacy, showing real people stripped to their emotional, ridiculous human core as they maneuver behind the scenes, each side desperate to seem morally superior to the other,” he reportedly added. “It will humanize ‘Gorby and Ronnie,’ brought together by fate, unable ever to be friends but understanding one another completely.”

I think this is a great idea. The story of the Cold War is very intriguing and to see it played out in satire form would be great. We need more stuff like this. It could encourage people to actually learn a little bit about American history.