Houston Cougars Drops Awesome Hype Video For Their 1st Game Of The Season

The Houston Cougars dropped a great hype video late Wednesday afternoon.

Houston will play their first game of the season Thursday night when they take the field against Tulane. After several canceled games, the Cougars will finally get underway. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This hype video is a shot of adrenaline to the heart. Give it a watch below.

It’s been 312 days since our last game. But tomorrow night, we’re back.#GoCoogs x #hoUSton pic.twitter.com/dhhYHt7zUM — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) October 7, 2020

Props to Houston for calling out the people who said the season would be canceled. We can’t ever forget how the media acted during the coronavirus pandemic.

They acted like the world was coming to an end and that football was 100% not possible. Well, they turned out to be completely wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb) on Oct 7, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT

After several early issues, Houston will finally roll Thursday night against Tulane. We need every team in America playing, and the Cougars will finally start their 2020 journey.

Whether you’re a Houston fan or not, it’s always great news whenever a team is on the gridiron crushing pads against an opponent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb) on Oct 4, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ESPN. It should be a great time.