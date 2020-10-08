Self-Described Gang Leader In ICE Custody After Arrested And Released Under New York Sanctuary Policies

Officials arrested a self-identified gang leader who was previously arrested and released under New York sanctuary policies, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Removal Operations officers arrested 25-year-old self-identified Sureños street gang leader Fernando Olea-Prado on Oct. 1 in Corona, New York, ICE announced.

“Where is the concern for the safety of the citizens that these local politicians were elected to protect?” Enforcement and Removal Operations New York field office director Thomas R. Decker said, according to ICE.

“It’s reprehensible that local politicians passed a law that allows a twice-removed, violent street gang member to be released from custody to commit more violence in this city.”

#DidYouKnow Sanctuary policies force ICE officers out of local jails and into corresponding communities. Learn more about non-cooperation policies and immigration detainers. Learn more https://t.co/2vGny206gd pic.twitter.com/DEaRbo6925 — ICE (@ICEgov) October 7, 2020

Olea-Prado, an illegal immigrant, was arrested and charged by local law enforcement with three counts of robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property on Sept. 11, 2020, according to ICE. Olea-Prado was deported twice in August 2013 for illegally entering the U.S.

Though ICE placed an active detainer on Olea-Prado, he was released by local law enforcement, according to ICE.

“When you have a criminal alien, like Olea-Prado, who flouts U.S. immigration laws, coupled with his gang membership, and the safe haven granted by local politicians, it creates a dangerous situation for New York City residents,” Decker said, according to ICE. “That’s why ICE officers must continue removing violent criminals like Olea-Prado.”

New York’s sanctuary policies prevent local law enforcement from collaborating with ICE enforcement operations aimed at maintaining public safety, Decker said, according to ICE.

Olea-Prado remains in ICE custody pending an immigration judge’s ruling on his removal, according to ICE. (RELATED: ICE Arrests Over 125 Illegal Immigrants Who Were Released Under California Sanctuary Policies, Report Says)

ICE did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

