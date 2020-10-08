‘Forcing Others To Give Birth’: Ilhan Omar, Ocasio-Cortez Defend Abortion After Mike Pence Says He ‘Won’t Apologize’ For Being Pro-Life

Democratic Reps. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York spoke out in defense of abortion after Vice President Mike Pence touted his pro-life position in Wednesday night’s debate.

Pence said in the debate that he “won’t apologize” for being pro-life and criticized Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris for support taxpayer-funded abortions.

“Abortion is a constitutional right,” Omar tweeted Thursday morning. “We’re going to make sure it stays that way.” (RELATED: Pence Highlights Harris’ Attacks On Kavanaugh, Democratic Attacks On Amy Coney Barrett)

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday evening: “Just to be clear: there is nothing ‘pro-life’ about denying people comprehensive sexual education, making birth control harder to access, forcing others to give birth against their will, and stripping them of healthcare and food assistance afterwards.”

Just to be clear: there is nothing “pro-life” about denying people comprehensive sexual education, making birth control harder to access, forcing others to give birth against their will, and stripping them of healthcare and food assistance afterwards. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

The Democratic congresswomen’s comments come after Pence’s debate with Harris, which touched on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who has come under fire from the left for her personal pro-life stances and Catholic faith.

“I could not be more proud to serve as vice president to a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life,” Pence said Wednesday night. “I am pro-life. I don’t apologize for it. And this is another one of those cases where there is such a dramatic contrast.”

He continued: “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support taxpayer funding of abortion all the way up to the moment of birth. Late term abortion. They want to increase funding to Planned Parenthood in America. For our part, I would never presume how judge Amy Coney Barrett would rule on the Supreme Court of the United States, but we will continue to stand strong for the right to life.”

WATCH:

Pence also pushed Harris to address whether the Biden administration would support adding justices to the Supreme Court if they win the election. Harris repeatedly dodged answering the question.

“I sit on the Judiciary Committee,” she said. “I have witnessed the lifetime appointments to the federal courts, the district courts, the courts of appeal, people who are purely ideological, people who have been reviewed by legal professional organizations and found to have been not competent or substandard.”

“Do you know that of the 50 people who President Trump appointed to the court of appeals for lifetime appointments, not one is black?” she continued. “This is what they’ve been doing. You want to talk about packing the court? Let’s have that discussion.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.