Man Leaves Waitress No Tip After She Reminded Him To Wear A Mask

Patrons at a pub left a waitress no tip after she reminded them to wear a mask while walking around the restaurant.

The man wrote the phrase “mask” in the tip line instead of a number after the waitress had to remind him to put his mask on when he wasn’t seated, according to an article published by NBC News.

A photo of the receipt was shared to John Henry’s Pub of Ardmore’s Facebook page.

“When your staff politely asks a customer to wear a mask until seated, this is how they are disrespected,” the pub wrote alongside the photo, according to NBC. “Totally unacceptable. ‘YOU’ should be ashamed of yourself!!” (RELATED: Andre Drummond Leaves $1,000 Tip At Florida Restaurant)

The pub’s owner Kathy Kearney told the outlet that the policy at the establishment is for patrons to wear a mask when they are not seated.

“As we do with a lot of different customers, as they walk in we ask them to put their masks on or while they’re in and they stand up, we kindly remind them to put their mask back on when they’re moving about,” Kearney told the outlet.

“It’s not offensive, it’s not aggressive, it’s a kindly reminder,” she added.

Jamie Ledwith, who was serving the man, claimed he dismissed her when she asked him to put a mask on.

“When I said, ‘Can you please put your mask on if you’re walking through the bar,’ they were kind of like, they brushed it off their shoulder and they said, ‘Well, you know it’s no big deal, we’re going to sit down anyway,'” Ledwith told the outlet.