Lakers Will Wear Black Mamba Uniforms For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers will be rocking black threads for game five of the NBA Finals.

The team announced Wednesday night that they’ll be wearing the Black Mamba jerseys for what could be the final game of the series against the Miami Heat. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram Friday ???? A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 7, 2020 at 3:49pm PDT

According to SportsCenter, the Lakers have worn the uniforms four times previously this season, and haven’t lost a single game when rocking them.

The Lakers have made the switch to wear their Black Mamba uniforms for Game 5 of the #NBAFinals LA is 4-0 this season when wearing these jerseys. pic.twitter.com/SMgrXolJNk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2020

As everyone knows, I’m a huge fan of all-black uniforms. There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like black uniforms.

They’re so damn intimidating and slick, especially when it comes to football. Even though this is basketball, the Black Mamba uniforms are still straight fire.

Lakers have opted to wear their Black Mamba jerseys for Game 5 of the #NBAFinals, per @ByTimReynolds LAL is undefeated when they wear them pic.twitter.com/V0caT6ORI9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2020

Plus, it’s pretty cool that the Lakers are going to be honoring Kobe Bryant in a game that they’re almost certainly going to win a championship in.

If you enter Friday night 4-0 in the Black Mamba uniforms, then you simply can’t lose with a championship on the line.

I’m pretty sure that’s the law!

Playing a potential championship winning game 5 on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are now going to wear their ‘Black Mamba’ jerseys in honour of Kobe Bryant! Kobe helped design this kit which was originally released in 2018. pic.twitter.com/uRZ60b5Cnn — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 8, 2020

You can catch game 5 at 9:00 EST on ABC. Something tells me that LeBron James will have his fourth ring before the night is over.