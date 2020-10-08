Editorial

Lakers Will Wear Black Mamba Uniforms For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Oct 4, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a call during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena. The Miami Heat won 115-104. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The Los Angeles Lakers will be rocking black threads for game five of the NBA Finals.

The team announced Wednesday night that they’ll be wearing the Black Mamba jerseys for what could be the final game of the series against the Miami Heat. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Friday ????

According to SportsCenter, the Lakers have worn the uniforms four times previously this season, and haven’t lost a single game when rocking them.

As everyone knows, I’m a huge fan of all-black uniforms. There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like black uniforms.

They’re so damn intimidating and slick, especially when it comes to football. Even though this is basketball, the Black Mamba uniforms are still straight fire.

Plus, it’s pretty cool that the Lakers are going to be honoring Kobe Bryant in a game that they’re almost certainly going to win a championship in.

If you enter Friday night 4-0 in the Black Mamba uniforms, then you simply can’t lose with a championship on the line.

I’m pretty sure that’s the law!

You can catch game 5 at 9:00 EST on ABC. Something tells me that LeBron James will have his fourth ring before the night is over.