The MAC Releases The 2020 Football Schedule, Teams Will Play During The Week

The MAC football schedule is officially out.

The conference dropped their 2020 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, and games will officially start November 4. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case any of you were wondering whether or not the MAC would continue to play games early in the week, teams will do exactly that!

MAC teams will play some games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. You can see the full schedule below.

The critics wanted to act like the MAC was dead for the 2020 college football season after they initially closed up shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the MAC initially pulled the plug on the season, it only encouraged some morons to push for other conferences to cancel.

The ACC, Big 12 and the SEC held the line, the Big 10 returned, the PAC-12 decided to play and the MAC is officially back.

Starting in November isn’t ideal, but it’s certainly better than nothing. Games being played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays is also exactly what the fans want.

Nothing is better than a little #MACtion during the week!

Welcome back, MAC! We’re happy to have you ready to rock and roll in 2020.