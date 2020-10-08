Politics

McConnell Takes A Shot At Trump Admin’s Coronavirus Protocols For Staff — Confirms He Hasn’t Been To White House In 2 Months

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting Republican congressional leaders and members of Trump's cabinet in the Oval Office at the White House July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump and the congressional leaders talked about a proposed new round of financial stimulus to help the economy during the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took an apparent shot Thursday at the Trump administration over its coronavirus protocols for staff.

The Kentucky Republican told reporters at a press conference in his home state that he had not visited the White House grounds since August 6. (RELATED: Top Trump Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Quarantining For Five Days)

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) look on as US President Donald Trump speaks before signing the CARES act, a $2 trillion rescue package to provide economic relief amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020. - After clearing the Senate earlier this week, and as the United States became the new global epicenter of the pandemic with 92,000 confirmed cases of infection, Republicans and Democrats united to greenlight the nation's largest-ever economic relief plan. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“My impression was their approach to [sic] how to handle this is different from mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate,” he continued. “Which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

During the press conference, McConnell also attributed the lack of progress on a coronavirus stimulus compromise to the caustic nature of the 2020 election.

“We’ve had a real challenge the last few months, getting back to the kind of bipartisan place where we were in March and April,” he stated. “There’s no question that the proximity to the election has made this much more challenging.” (RELATED: ‘Not Going To Waste My Time’ — Trump Announces He’ll Skip Second Debate After Commission Decides To Make It Virtual)

The White House did not respond to inquiries on McConnell’s comments by press time.