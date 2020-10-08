Meghan Markle Found Out Royal Family Was ‘No Place For Someone With Political Ambitions,’ Royal Biographer Says

Meghan Markle reportedly found out the royal family was “no place for someone with political ambitions,” per royal biographer Penny Juror.

“I can’t see Meghan ever wanting a way back,” Juror told U.K.’s Mirror in a piece published Wednesday.

“What she discovered in her brief spell as a working member, is the British royal family is no place for someone with political ambition,” she added. “This centuries-old institution provides an unparalleled platform for charitable work — to change and improve people’s lives — but it is not the springboard for changing the world — however the burning and evident the need.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares What Her ‘Something Blue’ Was From Her Royal Wedding)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

The royal expert shared that she wishes the former Duchess of Sussex luck in her ambitions, but added that she doesn’t think Prince Harry has the same political aspirations.

“His passion is — or certainly was — for helping people who were disadvantaged in one way or another, especially children,” Juror explained. “And that was where he was so very talented. Because he had such a difficult childhood, he could empathize with others in a similar boat.”

“He may have lived in grand houses and palaces and been the queen’s grandson, but loss is no less painful because you have Rembrandts on the wall and your granny wears a crown,” she added. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

At one point, the biographer shared that because of the former Duke of Sussex’s “gifted” leadership, she truly hopes he finds his way back to be a working member of the royal family, following their exit earlier this year to live a “financially independent” life.

“He also proved to be a very gifted leader, able to motivate a team of people while earning their respect and affection,” Juror shared. “He appeared to be so committed to helping others that it seemed inconceivable, after that, that Harry would ever walk away. Maybe one day he will find his way back.”