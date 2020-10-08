LeBron James has returned to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals in 2020 after missing out on them last season for the first time in eight years. This time, he’s brought the Los Angeles Lakers, who haven’t been to the finals since 2010 despite being one of the most decorated basketball franchises, with him. It should be driving incredible TV ratings, but it hasn’t.
The Evidence Is Coming In, And It Looks Like LeBron James Destroyed The NBA
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin Reporter
