REPORT: NFL Looking At Number Of Options For Playoffs, Including Looking At Team’s Win Percentage

The NFL is reportedly looking at several options for this year’s playoff scenario due to the pandemic and one includes looking at team’s winning percentage and not total wins.

“The NFL has gone over a number of alternative scenarios,” Adam Schefter reported Thursday in a post he shared on Instagram.

“And in a season of COVID it very well may resort to one of those,” he added. “And one of those being is that the playoffs won’t be based on a number of wins, as it has been every year that the NFL has existed.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter continued, “It could just simply be that it’s based on win percentage. If the Tennessee Titans go 10 and 3 this year, or whatever their record is, if their win percentage is better, they go to the playoffs.” (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

The post noted that the NFL isn’t ruling anything out, with all options on the table for the league following the postponements of several games due to numerous positive COVID-19 tests and facilities being shut down.

It all comes after two more people reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on the Tennessee Titans team, bringing the total to 23 positive cases.