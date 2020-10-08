Nick Saban Says He Probably Couldn’t Guard Lane Kiffin

Alabama football coach Nick Saban doesn’t think he could keep up with Lane Kiffin on the field.

The Ole Miss coach recently made some waves when he told Dan Patrick that he didn’t think Saban could take him in coverage. If you were expecting Saban to hit back hard, you’d be wrong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, Saban seemed to agree with Kiffin. In a video tweeted by Michael Casagrande, Saban laughed it off, and pointed out that he’s pretty old.

You can watch his full comments below.

Nick Saban responds to @Lane_Kiffin comments about him being elderly, unable to cover him if he was a DB in a game. pic.twitter.com/unbo4bYPLx — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 7, 2020

The Ole Miss vs. Alabama game this weekend is going to be absolutely electric. I can’t remember the last time the Crimson Tide playing an unranked opponent had so much hype.

The Rebels are 1-1, unranked and probably not going to make much noise this season. Yet, Kiffin vs. his old boss feels like a top-10 matchup that’s going to set the world on fire.

I have literally cleared my schedule for Saturday because of this game. Once 6:00 EST rolls around, I’ll be completely locked in.

Can Kiffin pull off one of the greatest upsets in recent college football memory? Anything is possible. All I know for sure is that Saban vs. Kiffin is going to be an electric factory.

Tune in on ESPN to watch it go down!