Pelosi: ‘We’re Going To Be Talking About The 25th Amendment’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she plans on discussing the 25th amendment, which is a constitutional measure to remove the sitting president from office, citing concerns with President Donald Trump’s health.

During her weekly press conference, Pelosi mentioned the 25th Amendment, which allows for the vice president to become acting president if the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” Fox News reported. Pelosi did not go into much detail but said she would explain more Friday.

“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow,” Pelosi said. “We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” Pelosi mentioned Trump’s condition, saying the president has refused to tell the American people when his last negative COVID test was.

“I think that the public needs to know the health condition of the President,” Pelosi said. “There’s one question that he refused to answer… when was his last negative test?”

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

The 25th Amendment requires a declaration saying why the president is unable to serve. The declaration has to come from the vice president and a majority of the leaders of executive branch departments or by Congress. Pelosi would also need the support of the president pro tempore of the Senate, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley if she were to try and push it through Congress.

In order to use the 25th amendment, Pelosi would then need Senate Republicans to jump on board, Fox News reported. Pelosi would also need to get Vice President Mike Pence to sign it into law as well. (RELATED: ‘Rebounding From A Terrible Mistake’: Pelosi Weighs In On Trump Reopening Stimulus Negotiations)

Trump returned back to the White House from Walter Reed hospital Monday night and has since said he feels “good.” He has been working from the Oval Office and has limited staff working from there with him.