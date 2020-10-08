Princess Beatrice Reportedly Cut Ed Sheeran’s Face With A Sword

Ed Sheeran’s manager confirmed that Princess Beatrice once cut the singer’s face with a sword.

Stuart Camp opened up about Sheeran’s incident and what happened after on Friday’s episode of the podcast “Straight Up.” The incident between Beatrice and Sheeran happened at a party back in 2016 at the Royal Lodge.

Ed Sheeran’s manager brands Princess Beatrice a ‘f****** idiot’ over time royal reportedly sliced singer’s face https://t.co/00tA2fJdBl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 6, 2020

Princess Beatrice reportedly went to knight musician James Blunt and accidentally cut Sheeran, who was standing behind her, in the face.

“I got quite protective over that, we’ve never publicly commented on it,” Camp said on the podcast. (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Announces Big Break From Music Career)

“Certain people said, ‘Oh, you should lie and say it wasn’t her and say it was someone else,'” he continued. “I said, ‘Well, we’re not telling anyone anything. I’m not lying, just because someone’s a f*cking idiot and they’ve been waving a sword around when you’re all drunk. It’s not safe!'”

“I know, we’ll get paralytic and take a sword off the wall and wave it around the room,” Camp said. “When you hang out with those sort of circles you’re just asking for trouble aren’t you!”

This is crazy. Who gets swords out during a drunk party? I guess when you’re a part of the royal family anything goes. This is a hilarious story though so I don’t know why nobody talked about it.