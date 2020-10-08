REPORT: New England Patriots Have No New Positive Coronavirus Tests

The New England Patriots reportedly have no new cases of coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport early Thursday morning, the Patriots didn't have a single positive test for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

However, the Patriots are still working remotely for the time being after Stephon Gilmore tested positive for coronavirus.

The #Patriots had no new positive tests today, I’m told. They are working remotely, for at least one more round of COVID-19 tests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2020

If these results hold, then the Patriots should be just fine for their game this weekend against the Broncos. After that, they have a bye.

If it’s just Stephon Gilmore, then I find it hard to believe that New England won’t be playing Sunday.

The major issue here is that the Titans appeared to be trending up, and then that all quickly fell apart after more positive tests.

You simply don’t know what’s going to happen, and the Titans have proven that things can change incredibly quickly.

Hopefully, the Patriots continue to trend in a positive direction, and don’t have to postpone any games. That’s the last thing fans need or want right now.