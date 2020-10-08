REPORT: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Threatens Massive Fines For Coaches Who Don’t Wear A Mask

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is prepared to drop the hammer on programs that don’t follow coronavirus protocols.

According to ESPN, Sankey sent out a memo to league members threatening to fine coaches “for failure to substantially comply with or repeated disregard of the SEC masking requirement.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 30, 2020 at 3:49pm PDT

How much of a fine are we talking? It’ll be $100,000 to start and then $100,000 extra for every week that follows. If that doesn’t work, suspensions are on the table!

The memo comes after members of the SEC have not always worn a mask. Most notably, Mississippi STate coach Mike Leach had his mask down at times during his huge win over LSU, and then more or less refused to back down from that position.

This is so stupid, and it’s just as stupid as what the NFL is doing by fining coaches and teams gigantic amounts over masks.

These coaches are around players tackling each other on the field, and nobody has any kind of problem with that.

Yet, if you take your mask off on the sideline, you better be ready for all hell to break loose!

I’m all for doing whatever is safe, but pretending like a coach taking his mask off is going to ruin college football is ridiculous.

Fining a coach for not following mask protocol is even worse. It’s truly not the end of the world or even close to it.

The SEC and the NFL both need to take a deep breath and relax.