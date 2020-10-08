Editorial

REPORT: The Tennessee Titans Have More Positive Coronavirus Tests, Total Number Of Cases Is At 23

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans watches from the sideline during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have more coronavirus cases.

According to Adam Schefter early Thursday morning, the Titans now have two more positive tests within the organization. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That brings the amount of cases up to a total of 23. It also means the Titans won’t be back in their facilities today.

To further complicate the situation, the NFL is taking a hard look at having the Titans play the Bills on Monday or Tuesday, according to Diana Russini. If that happens, the Thursday night game between the Bills and Chiefs will get bumped to Saturday.

The nightmare scenario has officially arrived for the Tennessee Titans. Not only have they already had one game postponed, but it looks like it’s almost certainly going to happen again.

At this point, I’d be shocked if the Titans and Bills play as scheduled this upcoming Sunday. I’d be shocked!

 

Let’s also not forget that members of the Titans allegedly held a group workout session when this whole situation first started after being told by the NFL not to.

To say it’s a disaster would be an understatement. We crossed that point a few days ago. Now, it’s an utter nightmare for the Titans and their fans.

 

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them on this wild situation.