REPORT: The Tennessee Titans Have More Positive Coronavirus Tests, Total Number Of Cases Is At 23

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have more coronavirus cases.

According to Adam Schefter early Thursday morning, the Titans now have two more positive tests within the organization.

That brings the amount of cases up to a total of 23. It also means the Titans won’t be back in their facilities today.

There is another Titans’ player positive test this morning and the inconclusive positive test from yesterday is now a confirmed positive, per source. The Titans’ facility remains closed and the prohibition on in person activities continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Since Sept. 24, the Titans now have had 23 positive test results. https://t.co/uKw5feOARR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

To further complicate the situation, the NFL is taking a hard look at having the Titans play the Bills on Monday or Tuesday, according to Diana Russini. If that happens, the Thursday night game between the Bills and Chiefs will get bumped to Saturday.

I’m told by #Titans and #Bills players they were told there is an option of playing their Sunday game on Monday or Tuesday in Nashville. If that happens, Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs at Bills would be moved to Saturday. This all just being discussed. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 8, 2020

The nightmare scenario has officially arrived for the Tennessee Titans. Not only have they already had one game postponed, but it looks like it’s almost certainly going to happen again.

At this point, I’d be shocked if the Titans and Bills play as scheduled this upcoming Sunday. I’d be shocked!

Let’s also not forget that members of the Titans allegedly held a group workout session when this whole situation first started after being told by the NFL not to.

To say it’s a disaster would be an understatement. We crossed that point a few days ago. Now, it’s an utter nightmare for the Titans and their fans.

