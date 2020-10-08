Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Continue To Start At Quarterback For The Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa

Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue to start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

With the Dolphins sitting at 1-3 entering this weekend and fans clamoring for rookie Tua Tagovailoa, Miami will stick with Fitzpatrick against the 49ers.

The Dolphins announced on Twitter that Fitzpatrick will remain as the starting quarterback entering week five.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starter for Week 5 against the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/DxbiFbwxgD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 6, 2020

While Fitzpatrick might be starting this weekend against the 49ers, make no mistake about it when I say Tua’s time is imminent.

The Dolphins aren’t going to the playoffs this season. That’s just not going to happen. You can disagree, but you’re just going to end up being wrong.

With Miami not playing for anything and likely 1-4 after Sunday, you might as well throw in Tua and let him develop.

With the Dolphins out of playoff contention, Tua can sling it and grow without much weight on his shoulders. It’s the perfect situation for the NFL rookie.

It might not happen this week, but Tua will be starting for the Dolphins sooner than later. You can take that to the bank.