Saturday Features 5 Outstanding College Football Games

Saturday will be the biggest day of the year so far in the world of college football.

Starting at noon, fans around the country have a juggernaut lineup of games to enjoy. Let’s run down a quick list:

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at 12:00 EST on ABC

Texas vs. Oklahoma at 12:00 EST on FOX

Tennessee vs. Georgia at 3:30 EST on CBS

Alabama vs. Ole Miss at 6:00 EST on ESPN

Miami vs. Clemson at 7:30 EST on ABC

Folks, like I said above, we haven’t come close all year to seeing a lineup of games like this one. We don’t just have one or two fun games this Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have five of them! Five amazing matchups! North Carolina is looking to prove they’re the real deal, the Red River Showdown is upon us, Tennessee will try to upset the Bulldogs, Nick Saban will get into a shootout with Lane Kiffin and Clemson will play their most challenging regular season game in years.

This weekend is like a drug to the soul for college football fans, and I can’t wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 7, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT

We’ve been through a very tough time in America since March, and we’ve been fighting like hell to make sure the games happen.

Weekends like this are why college football fans fought so hard to make sure the action happened. Five outstanding games!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 5, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

The Clemson vs. Miami game is going to be absurdly fun. For the first time in a very long time, it feels like the Tigers might actually have to work in order to win the ACC.

Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and company will face D’Eriq King and the Hurricanes. I can’t wait to see that game!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball) on Sep 28, 2020 at 10:49am PDT

Happy viewing, folks! It’s going to be a great Saturday!