Watch Tom Hanks In The Preview For ‘News Of The World’

Tom Hanks’ new movie “News of the World” looks outstanding.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A widowed Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, it looks like the Hollywood legend might have another monster hit on his hands. Give the preview a watch below.

There is a 100% chance that I end up seeing this movie with Tom Hanks. We all know that Hanks is one of the greatest actors to ever live.

When it comes to storied careers in Hollywood, there might be fewer than five other actors in the past 50 years who even come close.

He’s not just a great actor, but he’s a generational talent in the acting game. “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Green Mile” are widely-considered two of the greatest movies ever made.

Now, Hanks is starring in a movie about a Civil War veteran protecting a young girl searching for her family.

Yeah, this movie is going to be awesome, and I have zero doubts about that at all. With Hanks in the lead, I’m all in.

You can check out “News of the World” starting December 25!