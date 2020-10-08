Politics

Trump Administration Hits Iran’s Entire Financial Sector With New Sanctions

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump walks into the Rose Garden to make a statement about U.S. relations with China, at the White House May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump did not take questions regarding the current situation in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd and todays arrest of Derek Chauvin the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for an extended time causing him to die. Also pictured are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump’s administration announced new sanctions against 18 banks comprising what remains of Iran’s financial sector Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced.

The new sanctions affect the few remaining financial institutions that had not been named when the Trump administration initially reinstated sanctions on Iran, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The U.S. warned that international organizations that do business with the targeted banks have 45 days to disentangle from the institutions.

“Today’s action targets the Iranian regime and is not directed at the people of Iran,” the Treasury Department said in a statement (RELATED: Iran Issues Warrant For Trump’s Arrest Following The Killing Of Top Iranian General In January)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(R) listens as US President Donald Trump speaks about the situation with Iran in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, January 8, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump first reimposed the pre-nuclear deal sanctions on Iran in mid-September, signing an executive order adding 27 individuals and institutions to a blacklist.

“My actions today send a clear message to the Iranian regime and those in the international community who refuse to stand up to Iran.  The United States will not allow the Iranian regime to further advance capabilities to directly threaten and terrorize the rest of the world,” Trump said at the time. “My Administration will use every tool at our disposal to stop Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile, and conventional weapons pursuits.”

The banks named on Thursday include: Amin Investment Bank, Bank Keshavarzi Iran, Bank Maskan, Bank Refah Kargaran, Bank-e Shahr, Eghtesad Novin Bank, Gharzolhasaneh Resalat Bank, Hekmat Iranian Bank, Iran Zamin Bank, Karafarin Bank, Khavarmianeh Bank, Mehr Iran Credit Union Bank, Pasargad Bank, Saman Bank, Sarmayeh Bank, Tosee Taavon Bank, Tourism Bank and Islamic Regional Cooperation Bank.

The exact text of Trump’s order has yet to be released.