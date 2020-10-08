Trump Says Kamala Harris Is A ‘Monster,’ Claims ‘Everything She Says Is A Lie’

President Donald Trump slammed Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris during an interview Thursday morning with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, calling her a “monster.”

Harris claimed at Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s administration would not ban oil fracking. Trump claimed “everything she said is a lie,” adding that he thought Biden wouldn’t “be president for two months” if elected in November. (RELATED: 90 Minutes Of Dodging Questions Punctuated By A Surprise Fly-By Guest — What You Missed From The Vice Presidential Debate)

“The radical left controls Biden. Biden won’t be president for two months,” Trump told Bartiromo. “He’s not mentally capable of being president. You know that, everybody knows that, everybody that knows him — he can’t be president.”

“And this monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, but this monster she says, ‘No no there won’t be fracking,'” Trump said. “Everything she said is a lie.”

WATCH:



Trump had his first interview Thursday morning since testing positive for coronavirus, telling Bartiromo he would not attend the second presidential debate after the debate commission announced it would be done virtually. (RELATED: Trump Announces He’ll Skip Second Debate After Commission Decides To Make It Virtual)

“I heard that the Commission a little while ago changed the debate style, and that’s not acceptable to us,” Trump said. “I’m not going to do a virtual debate.”

“I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about, you sit behind a computer and do a debate, that’s ridiculous, they cut you off whenever they want.”