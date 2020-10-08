‘I Do Not Tolerate ANY Extreme Violence’: Trump Lashes Out At Gretchen Whitmer After 6 People Were Arrested In Foiled Kidnapping Plot Against Her

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for attacking him after six people were arrested for planning to kidnap her.

“Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan,” he tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Her Decision Is Not Binding’: Michigan AG Says She Will No Longer Enforce Whitmer’s COVID-19 Lockdowns)

Trump went on to mention the foiled plot to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home, adding, “Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities.” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says Trump ‘Tries Hard To Be The Worst Leader’ He Can, Has No ‘Leadership Bone’)

“I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President!” Trump concluded, pivoting to call on Whitmer to ease coronavirus restrictions and allow her state to get back to business. “Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!”

Six people have been charged in the alleged plot — which included a plan to kidnap Whitmer, surveillance of her family’s vacation home and plans for the “overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components.”

Whitmer gave a statement Thursday addressing the situation.