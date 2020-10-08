White House Docs Clear Trump To Resume Normal Activities This Weekend, Barring Complications

White House physician Sean Conley expects to clear President Donald Trump to resume his normal activities barring any unforeseen complications, the White House announced Thursday.

Conley’s statement confirmed Trump was first diagnosed sometime last Thursday, despite Trump only announcing the diagnosis on Twitter at 1 a.m. the next day. The White House medical team expects Trump to be able to fully return to his normal activities by Saturday.

Conley has provided near-daily updates on Trump’s health, saying the president’s recovery continues to move smoothly and he has not needed supplemental oxygen since Friday, has been fever-free for more than four days, and has reported no symptoms for nearly two days.

Conley also released Trump’s specific vital sign measurements for the first time, saying each had returned to normal. Conley still has declined to say when Trump last tested negative for the virus, however.

Trump first announced he had contracted coronavirus at 1 a.m. Friday, but the timeline offered by the president’s team of physicians this weekend implied Trump may have received a positive test result sometime on Thursday, before attending certain campaign events. (RELATED: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Conley’s update confirms that Trump was diagnosed sometime Thursday prior to his initial Twitter announcement, but does not detail a specific time.

The White House had said prior to Trump’s infection that it was testing him, Vice President Mike Pence and everyone they interacted with on a daily basis, though Trump himself had cast doubt on that frequency.

Conley provided a written update on Trump’s health Wednesday, saying Trump now has “detectable levels” of COVID-19 antibodies. Conley also mentioned that Trump has been fever-free for four days and symptom free for more than 24 hours.