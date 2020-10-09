Cal Cunningham Refuses To Say If He Had Other Extramarital Affairs When Asked Multiple Times

Democratic North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham refused to respond to multiple questions about any other possible affairs Friday after a sexting scandal caused him to apologize for an extramarital affair.

During Cunningham’s first news conference since he apologized for the affair, Cunningham never answered the questions about whether he had other affairs and continued to dodge them throughout the press conference.

“I have taken responsibility for the hurt that I’ve caused in my personal life,” Cunningham said after being asked one time. “I apologized to it, I apologized for it. And I know that this campaign — our campaign is about things that are much bigger and more important than just me. It’s about the very issues and people we were just talking to right here.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spent $3 million dollars Wednesday on ad-buys for Cunningham’s race against Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, Fox News reported. The DSCC’s help came the same day Cunningham addressed the affair, saying he is going to stay focused on the race and work the issue out with his family.