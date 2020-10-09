Commission On Presidential Debates, C-SPAN Say Debate Moderator Steve Scully’s Account Was Hacked

The Commission on Presidential Debates co-chair and C-SPAN said Friday that the Twitter account of Steve Scully, the scheduled moderator of the second presidential debate, had been hacked.

“Steve is a man of great integrity, okay?” Commission on Presidential Debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf said, according to Fox News. “I don’t know this question about whether he tweeted something out or not, I do know, and you’ll probably pick up on it in a minute, that he was hacked… Apparently, there’s something now that’s been on television and the radio saying that he talked to Scaramucci… He was hacked. It didn’t happen.”

C-SPAN also said that Scully did not “originate” the tweet and “believes his account was hacked.”



The announcements come after a tweet from Scully’s account drew attention on social media Thursday night. The tweet asked former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci what to do about President Donald Trump.

“@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump,” Scully’s account tweeted. It was not immediately clear what Scully was referring to. The tweet has since been deleted.

Scully is set to moderate the second presidential debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced in September. President Donald Trump’s campaign and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign have not yet come to an agreement on the terms of the second debate.

Scaramucci retweeted Scully’s tweet Thursday evening with the caption: “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.” (RELATED: Second Debate Moderator Steve Scully Interned For Joe Biden)

According to web archives, @SteveScully‘s tweet to @Scaramucci last night was sent via Twitter for iPhone The last ~20 tweets posted by Scully’s account were all sent via Twitter for iPhone.https://t.co/nzvG9vcosx pic.twitter.com/RWIsKUt6qJ — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 9, 2020

“I accept @SteveScully at his word,” Scaramucci tweeted Friday . “Let’s not cancel anymore people from our culture for absolutely something like this. It’s insignificant. He is an objective journalist.”

