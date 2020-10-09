CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 210 UPDATE: Big 10 Football Is On The Horizon As The Fight To Beat Coronavirus Continues

It’s day 210 of coronavirus isolation, and we’re 15 days away from the start of Big 10 football.

That’s right, folks! We’re only 15 days away from the Big 10 firing on all cylinders, and it feels like last Friday was already a lifetime ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since then, we had another great weekend of college football action and Graham Mertz is now the starting quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Oh, did I mention that President Donald Trump was in the hospital because of coronavirus? To say life comes at you fast would be the understatement of the year!

I’m honestly not sure which storyline of 2020 is crazier between Graham Mertz becoming the starting QB or Trump getting coronavirus. It’s a close call, but I feel like it has to be Mertz.

I mean, nobody saw Jack Coan going down with a foot injury coming. 2020 just keeps on swinging!

With every day that passes as we near the start of Big 10 football, it feels like we’re one step closer to declaring victory over coronavirus.

Obviously, I’m not a doctor, but I would like to point out that all the cowards in the media trying to cancel games turned out to be 100% incorrect.

They all pretended like playing football would ruin America. In reality, we’re rolling as of October 9.

When the sun comes up October 24, I’ll be crushing drinks and doing victory laps. I hope the world is ready because I’ve spent the past 210 days looking forward to the Badgers playing. Now, we’re just 15 days away. That’s a reason to celebrate.