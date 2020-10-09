Graham Mertz Throws Gorgeous Deep Ball To Danny Davis In Practice

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz unleashed a gorgeous pass to Danny Davis during a recent practice.

In a video tweeted by Zach Heilprin, Mertz slung one deep down field and right on the money to Davis for a beautiful toss and catch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the absurd pass below.

It’s hard to tell for sure, but I’m pretty confident from the line markers on the field that the ball traveled a solid 60 yards in the air.

Not only did Mertz sling that ball deep down field, it looked like he did it without even trying. He stepped up, flicked his wrist and the ball was mailed to Davis down the field in coverage.

If this is what we’re going to get out of Mertz in 2020, then our offense is going to be unreal.

The first game of the season is Oct. 24 against Illinois, and that day can’t get here soon enough. With every piece of practice footage that I see, I get more and more amped.

Mertz doesn’t just look as great as advertised. He looks even better. This young man is the real deal.

We’re in for a wild year with Mertz at the helm, and I have a feeling the wild highlights are just getting started.