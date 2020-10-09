Kanye West Shares Photo Of Someone Writing His Name On Presidential Ballot

Rapper Kanye West shared a photo of someone writing his name on a presidential ballot.

West shared the photo Thursday on Twitter.

Friends writing me in ???? pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5 — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020



“Friends writing me in,” Kanye wrote in the caption of the tweet. (RELATED: REPORT: Kanye To Appear On Presidential Ballot In These 12 States)

Kanye West made it on the ballot in some states, but was left off in other states. He will be listed as a candidate on the ballot in states including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Vermont, Mississippi, Louisiana, Utah, Kentucky, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota and Idaho.

He was left off the ballot in Wisconsin and Virginia among other states.

Kanye missed the deadline to apply to be on the ballot in Wisconsin.

“When you’re late, you’re late,” Commissioner Julie Glancey said, as previously reported. “We’ve kicked people off the ballot for being one signature short. If we are holding their feet to the fire on the number of signatures, we need to hold their feet to the fire on the time they file.”

West announced he was running for president on July 4.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020



“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West said in a tweet. “I am running for president of the United States.”