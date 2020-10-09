REPORT: Lamar Jackson Will Play Against The Bengals After Missing Practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly expected to play Sunday against the Bengals.

According to Adam Schefter, Jackson isn't expected to miss the Sunday matchup after having to sit out of multiple practices this week with a knee issue and a stomach problem.

It sounds like the electric quarterback will be ready to roll against Joe Burrow and Cincy.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson missed practice today due to a stomach ache and Wednesday due to a knee injury, per league source. Neither is expected to be significant enough to sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

This had low-key been one of the more interesting storylines of the week when it was first revealed that Jackson had missed multiple practices.

Missing one practice happens all the time, but missing multiple practices is often a red flag of what lies ahead.

Well, it sounds like Jackson is going to be just fine, and he’ll be ready to throw the pads on against Joe Burrow.

Now, if he’s dealing with a knee issue, the Ravens would probably be smart to dial back how many designed runs are called.

There’s no point in pushing the envelope with Jackson if he’s anything less than 100%.

Either way, Jackson will reportedly be ready to go Sunday, and that’s great news for the Ravens and fans.