Louisiana Priest Arrested After Alleged Threesome On Church Alter

A Louisiana priest and two women were arrested on obscenity charges after a churchgoer reportedly discovered the trio allegedly filming themselves having an orgy, police said Thursday.

The bystander on Sept. 30 reportedly witnessed and filmed Rev. Travis Clark, Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng having sex while a phone propped on top of a tripod in the middle of the Catholic church recorded the act, according to New Orleans news outlet Nola.com.

Clark was still wearing part of his priest attire and the women wore corsets and high heels, as sex toys and upgraded lighting lined the altar, New Orleans police told the local outlet.

Dixon, 41, was reportedly a dominatrix for hire and posted on social media in late September that she and another suspected for-hire sex worker were traveling to New Orleans to “defile a house of God,” according to Nola. The two women told law enforcement that they were there to engage in “role play” with the disgraced priest, the local outlet reported.

New Orleans Priest Travis Clark caught filming himself having sex with two dominatrices on church altar – https://t.co/Ah8nCc0sCd pic.twitter.com/nO7vtkOyGD — Grupily (@grupily) October 9, 2020



Clark told police that Dixon and Cheng were his friends, and authorities determined the alleged orgy was consensual, Nola reported.

Officers witnessed the scene upon their arrival and all three were booked into jail on charges of obscenity due to alleged violations of a law prohibiting sex in public, according to the New Orleans outlet.

The archdiocese suspended the disgraced priest the day of his arrest, and all three have since been released from jail after posting bond, the local news source reported. (RELATED: Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Accused Of Running Sex Ring Out Of New Jersey Beach House)

“What upsets me is, why did he have to do that there?” town council member Kat Walsh told Nola. “I’m upset for all of us, the parishioners of the church. Why there?”

