Missouri Will Be Without 7 Players Against LSU Because Of Coronavirus

The Missouri Tigers will be without several players Saturday against LSU.

According to Peter Baugh, head coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed that a player has tested positive for coronavirus and another six have to be held out because of contact tracing.

That means the Tigers from Columbia will be without seven players when the guys from Baton Rouge roll into town.

Eli Drinkwitz said Missouri had a positive COVID-19 test this week, leading to six others being contact traced. So Mizzou will be out seven players against LSU. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 8, 2020

Is this a great situation? Obviously not, but seven players isn’t going to bring the world of college football to a grinding halt.

However, it does show how contact tracing can quickly become a problem. One player tested positive and another six have to be held out.

In theory, it wouldn’t take many tests at all to knock out the majority of a team.

Having said that, Missouri is going to need all the help they can get to beat LSU, and being down seven players isn’t a great start to the weekend.

They were probably already going to lose no matter what. Depending on the identity of the seven, they might not even have a chance anymore.

You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on the SECN!